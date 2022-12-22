Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl Winning RB Passes at Age 31

Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl Winning RB Passes at Age 31

Denver Post via Getty Images

There has been a ton of tough news around the sport of football over the past few weeks, and the world received another blow today as yet another former player has passed on.

Ronnie Hillman was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft, and helped the team raise a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

On Thursday, news broke that the 31-year old has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Get our free mobile app

Hillman was a rock-solid contributor for the Broncos teams on which he played, finishing his career in Denver with 1,845 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Getty Images
loading...

His best season came when it mattered the most for his team in 2015, as he finished with 863 rushing yards and 7 scores en route to the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Per Sports Illustrated:

Hillman played college at San Diego State, posting 262 carries for 1,532 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2010. In ’11 he provided another highlight-reel year with 311 attempts on the ground for 1,711 yards and 19 scores. After his selection in the draft, he appeared in 48 games for the Broncos during his four-year tenure. 

Sources: Sports Illustrated via MSN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: aztecs, Broncos, Death, den, Denver, Football, NFL, passed away, rb, ronnie hillman, Running Back, san diego state, Super Bowl
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls