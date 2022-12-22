Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl Winning RB Passes at Age 31

There has been a ton of tough news around the sport of football over the past few weeks, and the world received another blow today as yet another former player has passed on.

Ronnie Hillman was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft, and helped the team raise a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

On Thursday, news broke that the 31-year old has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Hillman was a rock-solid contributor for the Broncos teams on which he played, finishing his career in Denver with 1,845 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

His best season came when it mattered the most for his team in 2015, as he finished with 863 rushing yards and 7 scores en route to the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Per Sports Illustrated:

Hillman played college at San Diego State, posting 262 carries for 1,532 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2010. In ’11 he provided another highlight-reel year with 311 attempts on the ground for 1,711 yards and 19 scores. After his selection in the draft, he appeared in 48 games for the Broncos during his four-year tenure.

