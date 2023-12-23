SAVE THE DATE-2024 Sioux Falls Marathon Registration Now Open

Get our free mobile app

Of all the races in all the towns in all the states, this one is destined to become what college football refers to as the Granddaddy of them all!

Don't let the word marathon scare you. Dating back to 2012, the Sioux Falls Marathon offers runners from all over the world and of all calibers several race options.

WHAT ARE MY CHOICES?

There is the full marathon, half marathon, and Miracle 5K. But wait! For those who like variety, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority also offers runners the option to enter the full marathon and Miracle 5K or the half marathon and Miracle 5K. All races start and finish at Howard Wood Field.

WHEN IS THE SIOUX FALLS MARATHON?

Mark your calendar, for Sunday, August 25, 2024.

HOW DO I REGISTER?

Registration is the easiest part. Tap into the Sioux Falls Marathon website and share with your friends and family.

“We are excited to welcome runners from all over the world to Sioux Falls and display our wonderful city,” said Project Director Jerry Palleschi. “The Sioux Falls Sports Authority extends our thanks to the City of Sioux Falls, our volunteers, sponsors, and runners for helping make the Sioux Falls Marathon a great annual tradition. We can’t wait to see everyone at the start line on Sunday, August 25!”

PARTY TIME!

In addition to the races, the Sioux Falls Marathon Expo invites all entrants and the public to the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. A fun day that includes a celebration of running featuring packet pick-up, swag items, and running-related vendor booths. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 24 (Sanford Pentagon)

Sioux Falls Marathon Expo: 10:00 AM– 4:00 PM

Sunday, August 25 (Howard Wood Field)

Marathon: 6:30 AM

Half Marathon: 7:00 AM

5K: 10:15 AM

2024 Sioux Falls Marathon Schedule of Events:

Proudly, a portion of the net proceeds from the Sioux Falls Marathon will benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network. The 2023 event raised more than $20,000 for local families.

Look for more exciting events from the Sioux Falls Sports Authority in the coming months including the Summit League Basketball Championships.

