Running enthusiasts are ready to lace up for the Sioux Falls Marathon on August 28, 2022. It will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K.

Runners from all over the nation will arrive to compete through downtown Sioux Falls, along one of the country's finest bike trails, and into the historic district.

According to Project Director, Jerry Palleschi, of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the following streets will be closed on Sunday, August 28, for the safety of those participating:

N. Western Ave (Russell St to Burnside St) 6:00 am-1 pm

Legion Drive (Western Ave to Hawthorne Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

Hawthorne Ave (Burnside St to West Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

West Ave. Service Road (Hawthorne Ave to Madison St) 6:00 am-10:15 am

Madison St (Lyndale Ave to Menlo Ave) 6:00 am-11:15 am

N. Lake Ave (Along Terrace Park) 6:00 am-11:15 am

Menlo Ave (Brookings St to 4 th St) 6:00 am-11:00 am

St) 6:00 am-11:00 am 4 th St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am Duluth Ave (4 th St to 9 th St) 6:00 am-10:00 am

St to 9 St) 6:00 am-10:00 am 9 th St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 am-10:00 am

St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 am-10:00 am Dakota Ave (9 th St to 5 th St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St to 5 St) 6:00 am-9:00 am Main St (9 th St to 5 th St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St to 5 St) 6:00 am-9:00 am 8 th St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 am-9:00 am 6 th St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 am-9:00 am

St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 am-9:00 am Phillips Ave (9 th St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 am-9:00 am

St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 am-9:00 am Phillips Ave (11 th St to 13 th St) 7:30 am-10:00 am

St to 13 St) 7:30 am-10:00 am 13 th St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 am-10:00 am

St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 am-10:00 am Dakota Ave (13th St to 9th St) 7:30 am-10:00 am

Additionally, the following streets will be utilized, but not entirely closed. Drivers should proceed with caution and adhere to volunteer directions on these streets:

Harlem Ave (Elmwood Park to McClellan St)

McClellan St (Harlem Ave to Hudson Ave)

Hudson Ave (McClellan St to Brookings St)

Brookings St (Hudson Ave to Western Ave)

N. Walts Ave (Brookings St to Bailey St)

Bailey St. (Walts Ave to Covell Ave)

Covell Ave (Bailey St to Madison St)

Streets will open once the event is complete.

If you wish to compete in any of the running events, here's where to register and get started.

The start times for each race are as follows:

Full Marathon – 6:30 am

Half Marathon – 7 am

10K – 7:10 am

5K – 10:15 am

A portion of the net proceeds from the Sioux Falls Marathon will be donated to the Sanford Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The 2020 Marathon raised more than $20,000 for children in the Sioux Empire.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.