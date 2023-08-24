The Sioux Falls Marathon is this Sunday beginning and ending at Howard Wood Field.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority continues to do an excellent job organizing this showcase event which is expected to see more than 2,000 participants on race day.

According to the latest release Sioux Falls will be showcased to runners from 45 states, along with international runners from Canada, Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands.

These Sioux Falls Roads Will Be Closed Sunday

MARATHON START/FINISH

Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls is the perfect venue that will stage runners for all race stages. The routes will take runners through the historic district, downtown Sioux Falls, Falls Park, Yankton Trail Park, Fawick Park, and more.

"The Sioux Falls Marathon is a celebration of community, health, and perseverance," said Sioux Falls Sports Authority Project Director Jerry Palleschi. "We’re always excited to display the charm of Sioux Falls to both local and visiting runners."

MARATHON RACE DAY

If this is your first year participating in the full marathon your race time is 6:30 AM. The half-marathon follows at 7:00 AM and the 5K at 10:15 AM.

RACE PACKET PICK UP

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority reminds runners that the Sioux Falls Marathon Expo takes place Saturday, August 26 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon. The Expo is free of charge and open to everyone Participants are encouraged to attend the Expo to pick up their race bibs, and swag, and visit the vendor booths on display.