NASCAR Announces They Are (FINALLY) Coming to Iowa

Iowa has a long history in auto racing, but the top series of NASCAR has never ventured into the Hawkeye State, until now.

In news that first hit the presses on Tuesday, it has been announced that both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series will soon both be taking to the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

It's a huge win for the state of Iowa, and the sport in general.

Per Newsday:

Cup Series drivers will race at Iowa Speedway in Newton in June 2024, a weekend that will also include the second-tier Xfinity Series at the track about a forty-minute drive east of Des Moines. NASCAR has held Xfinity and Truck series races at the 0.875-mile oval but none since 2019. Iowa Speedway has hosted IndyCar Series races for years, since it first opened in 2006. The NASCAR-owned track lists a 30,000 capacity.

It's an amazingly exciting addition to the upward trend of NASCAR exploring previously unknown options.

This past season, NASCAR raced their All-Star events at the formerly shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway, and had great success. It has been announced recently that that event will return again next season.

Now, the State of Iowa and its race fans will be put on full display next June when the Cup Series makes their first ever trip to the Hawkeye State.

