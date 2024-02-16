Iowa Women’s Basketball Coming to Sioux Falls This Fall

The Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team has become a national brand and a national powerhouse.

After an appearance in last year's title game, guided by the star power of phenom Caitlin Clark, the team has become a big deal across the country.

Now, the Hawkeyes are on a tear yet again, with Clark besting the all-time scoring record on Thursday night in a win over Michigan.

In the near future, the Hawkeyes will be up close and personal to all of us here in the Sioux Falls area, as they'll have an opportunity to play next Fall at the Sanford Pentagon.

Here's the official release with some details:

The No. 4 ranked Iowa women’s basketball team will make their Sanford Pentagon debut when the Hawkeyes play Kansas in a non-conference matchup on Nov. 20 during the 2024-25 season. This will also be the first appearance for the Jayhawks at the Pentagon. Tickets will be as low as $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 online only at ticketmaster.com.

It's a tremendously exciting matchup and fun event that we can call our own here in South Dakota.

Tickets will go fast once they become available at the end of the month.

This is the first announcement of what is sure to be another marquee slate of NCAA Basketball action at the Pentagon this Fall.

This past season, Auburn, Baylor, Oregon State, Nebraska, Oregon, and Syracuse all headlined the long list of teams that played in front of crowds at the Pentagon.

Come this November, Iowa's and Hawkeye fans from across the country will be anxious to see their team in person when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks here at the Sanford Pentagon.

November 20th will be a key date to circle if you're ready to see the Hawkeyes hit the hardwood here in Sioux Falls.

Source: Sanford Sports

