Iowa Hawkeye Women Move Up in Latest AP Poll

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team are a national brand. With that label comes expectations, and the Hawkeyes have met them thus far this season.

With a record of 17-1, the Hawkeyes have now vaulted to #2 in the latest poll released on Sunday following another strong week.

The Hawkeyes trail just undefeated South Carolina, a team they beat last year in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, in the rankings.

Get our free mobile app

Rival Iowa State is also in the rankings, making an appearance at #24 with a 12-4 mark this season.

Here is the complete poll:

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses

TEAM RECORD 1. South Carolina (36) 15-0 2. Iowa 17-1 3. Colorado 15-1 4. NC State 15-1 5. UCLA 15-1 6. USC 13-1 7. Kansas State 17-1 8. Stanford 15-2 9. UConn 14-3 10. LSU 16-2 11. Texas 16-2 12. Baylor 14-2 13. Louisville 15-2 14. Virginia Tech 13-3 15. Florida State 14-4 16. Indiana 14-2 17. Gonzaga 16-2 18. Ohio State 13-3 19. Notre Dame 12-3 20. Utah 12-5 21. Creighton 13-3 22. Marquette 15-2 23. North Carolina 12-5 24. Iowa State 12-4 25. UNLV 14-1

The Iowa Hawkeyes are next in action on Tuesday at home against Wisconsin, before facing off on Saturday at 18th ranked Ohio State.

Source: ESPN.com

13 Famous Iowans It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!



10 Wild South Dakota Snowstorms Even though snow is blanketing the Sioux Empire, some snowstorms still do not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota

Only In Your State highlighted ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the road during the winter. South Dakotans are well aware of the fact that the state’s winters can be harsh which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

Gallery Credit: KXRB