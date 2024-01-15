Iowa Hawkeye Women Move Up in Latest AP Poll
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team are a national brand. With that label comes expectations, and the Hawkeyes have met them thus far this season.
With a record of 17-1, the Hawkeyes have now vaulted to #2 in the latest poll released on Sunday following another strong week.
The Hawkeyes trail just undefeated South Carolina, a team they beat last year in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, in the rankings.
Rival Iowa State is also in the rankings, making an appearance at #24 with a 12-4 mark this season.
Here is the complete poll:
AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1. South Carolina (36)
|15-0
|2. Iowa
|17-1
|3. Colorado
|15-1
|4. NC State
|15-1
|5. UCLA
|15-1
|6. USC
|13-1
|7. Kansas State
|17-1
|8. Stanford
|15-2
|9. UConn
|14-3
|10. LSU
|16-2
|11. Texas
|16-2
|12. Baylor
|14-2
|13. Louisville
|15-2
|14. Virginia Tech
|13-3
|15. Florida State
|14-4
|16. Indiana
|14-2
|17. Gonzaga
|16-2
|18. Ohio State
|13-3
|19. Notre Dame
|12-3
|20. Utah
|12-5
|21. Creighton
|13-3
|22. Marquette
|15-2
|23. North Carolina
|12-5
|24. Iowa State
|12-4
|25. UNLV
|14-1
The Iowa Hawkeyes are next in action on Tuesday at home against Wisconsin, before facing off on Saturday at 18th ranked Ohio State.
Source: ESPN.com
