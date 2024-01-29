At Long Last, Iowa Hawkeyes Hire New OC in Lester

"It's about time!" likely has been muttered yesterday and into this morning by Iowa Hawkeye football fans.

After years of offensive mediocrity, the Hawkeyes finally made a change this offseason at offensive coordinator.

This past season, the Hawkeyes averaged just 15.4 points per game (133rd) and ranked 130th in passing and 118th in rushing offense.

Brian Ferentz is out, and in comes Tim Lester as the new Offensive Coordinator in Iowa City:

Lester, 46, had been set to take a coordinator role at Troy under new coach Gerad Parker, sources told ESPN. Lester, a record-setting quarterback at Western Michigan, went 37-32 with three bowl appearances at his alma mater before being fired after the 2022 season. He last served as an offensive coordinator with Syracuse in 2015 and coached Purdue's quarterbacks in 2016.

Lester brings a wealth of diversified experience to Iowa City, and will presumably have a healthier group to work with this season. This past season, Lester was with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL as an analyst.

Season ending injuries bit the Hawkeyes hard in 2023, but they still managed to put together one of the best defenses in the country.

Now, Lester comes to town with some expectations on his shoulders, but any offense boost would be appreciated and go a long way.

The only time last year's Hawkeyes scored over 24 points in a game was a 41-10 win over Lester's former school, Western Michigan on September 16th.

Source: ESPN.com

