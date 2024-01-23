Down But Not Out: Hawkeye Women Fall in Latest Hoops Rankings
The Iowa Hawkeyes had a tough one on Sunday, falling to Ohio State on the road in Overtime all while dealing with a scary situation postgame.
The good news is that both Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark and the court-storming fan are okay following an on-court collision on Sunday.
The Hawkeyes, despite the loss, remain one of the top teams in the country according to the latest AP Poll.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the new poll:
AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1. South Carolina (36)
|17-0
|2. UCLA
|15-1
|3. Colorado
|16-2
|4. Kansas State
|18-1
|5. Iowa
|18-2
|6. Stanford
|17-2
|7. NC State
|16-2
|8. UConn
|16-3
|9. LSU
|18-2
|10. Texas
|18-2
|11. USC
|13-3
|12. Ohio State
|15-3
|13. Baylor
|15-2
|14. Indiana
|16-2
|15. Notre Dame
|14-3
|16. Utah
|13-5
|17. Gonzaga
|18-2
|18. Louisville
|16-3
|19. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|20. North Carolina
|14-5
|21. Creighton
|14-3
|22. Syracuse
|16-2
|23. Florida State
|14-6
|24. West Virginia
|16-2
|25. Oregon State
|15-3
Up next for Clark and the Hawkeyes (18-2) is a home matchup against Nebraska on Saturday, January 27th at 1:00. Following Saturday's rivalry tilt, the Hawkeyes travel to take on Northwestern a week from Wednesday.
Source: Hawkeye Sports and ESPN.com - AP Poll
LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
13 Famous Iowans
It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!
What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.
Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!
The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!
Iowa Palmer Company's Twin Bing Products
Can you even really claim to live in this part of the country if you've never had a Twin Bing?
WHAT IS A TWIN BING?
"It consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate. The Twin Bing was introduced in the 1960s," -Wikipedia
Not only has the TB been a staple of the Sioux Empire for over half a decade, but the makers of the classic candy have also infused the unique cherry and chocolate flavor into lots of other things.
Gallery Credit: Ben Davis