Down But Not Out: Hawkeye Women Fall in Latest Hoops Rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a tough one on Sunday, falling to Ohio State on the road in Overtime all while dealing with a scary situation postgame.

The good news is that both Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark and the court-storming fan are okay following an on-court collision on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes, despite the loss, remain one of the top teams in the country according to the latest AP Poll.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the new poll:

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses

TEAM RECORD 1. South Carolina (36) 17-0 2. UCLA 15-1 3. Colorado 16-2 4. Kansas State 18-1 5. Iowa 18-2 6. Stanford 17-2 7. NC State 16-2 8. UConn 16-3 9. LSU 18-2 10. Texas 18-2 11. USC 13-3 12. Ohio State 15-3 13. Baylor 15-2 14. Indiana 16-2 15. Notre Dame 14-3 16. Utah 13-5 17. Gonzaga 18-2 18. Louisville 16-3 19. Virginia Tech 14-4 20. North Carolina 14-5 21. Creighton 14-3 22. Syracuse 16-2 23. Florida State 14-6 24. West Virginia 16-2 25. Oregon State 15-3

Up next for Clark and the Hawkeyes (18-2) is a home matchup against Nebraska on Saturday, January 27th at 1:00. Following Saturday's rivalry tilt, the Hawkeyes travel to take on Northwestern a week from Wednesday.

Source: Hawkeye Sports and ESPN.com - AP Poll

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in Iowa Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Gallery Credit: Stacker

13 Famous Iowans It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!

