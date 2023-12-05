Iowa DC Phil Parker Wins Broyles Award as Nation’s Top Asst

This one should surprise nobody.

The Iowa Hawkeyes lacked on offense this season no doubt, but their defense has been elite all season long, and for a long time before 2023.

Phil Parker has been the Defensive Coordinator in Iowa City since 2012, and has been in a coaching role with the Hawkeyes since 1999.

Get our free mobile app

At long last, Parker has been recognized for what many have long known; being one of the premier assistant coaches in the country.

Parker was a semifinalist for the award a season ago, but has now taken home the Broyles Award, an honor given to the top assistant football coach across all of college football:

The Hawkeyes have allowed just 15 touchdowns in 13 games (tied for the third fewest in the NCAA) and the unit ranks fourth nationally, giving up 13.2 points per game. The point per game average is the lowest by a Hawkeye defense since 2008. The Hawkeyes have given up one touchdown or less in 10 of 13 games this season and the unit is ranked fifth nationally in total defense (274.8) for a sixth straight year.

One could go on and on about the Hawkeyes defense this season. But Iowa fans aren't surprised, because Parker has done this year in and year out despite injuries, graduations, transfers, and more.

The Hawkeyes represented the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Title game this past weekend, and despite the loss to Michigan will play Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Years Day.

Source: Hawkeye Sports

13 Famous Iowans It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!



Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks