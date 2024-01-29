Iowa State Cyclones Jump 11 Spots in Latest College Hoops Poll
There were a lot of big winners this week in Men's College Basketball, but none bigger than Iowa State.
The Cyclones, who are off to a strong 16-4 start to the season, picked up a win over Kansas State midweek, and handed the K-State rival Jayhawks a stunner on Saturday.
Iowa State won at home in Ames 79-75, their third ranked win of the season.
It's not the last that the Cyclones will see of ranked competition, as they travel to take on 18th ranked Baylor on Saturday.
Here are the complete rankings:
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1. UConn (48)
|18-2
|2. Purdue (14)
|19-2
|3. North Carolina
|17-3
|4. Houston (1)
|18-2
|5. Tennessee
|15-4
|6. Wisconsin
|16-4
|7. Duke
|15-4
|8. Kansas
|16-4
|9. Marquette
|15-5
|10. Kentucky
|15-4
|11. Arizona
|15-5
|12. Iowa State
|16-4
|13. Creighton
|16-5
|14. Illinois
|15-5
|15. Texas Tech
|16-3
|16. Auburn
|16-4
|17. Utah State
|18-2
|18. Baylor
|14-5
|19. New Mexico
|18-3
|20. Florida Atlantic
|17-4
|21. Dayton
|16-3
|22. BYU
|15-5
|23. Oklahoma
|15-5
|24. Alabama
|14-6
|25. TCU
|15-5
Source: ESPN.com - AP Poll
