Iowa State Cyclones Jump 11 Spots in Latest College Hoops Poll

There were a lot of big winners this week in Men's College Basketball, but none bigger than Iowa State.

The Cyclones, who are off to a strong 16-4 start to the season, picked up a win over Kansas State midweek, and handed the K-State rival Jayhawks a stunner on Saturday.

Iowa State won at home in Ames 79-75, their third ranked win of the season.

Get our free mobile app

It's not the last that the Cyclones will see of ranked competition, as they travel to take on 18th ranked Baylor on Saturday.

Here are the complete rankings:

TEAM RECORD 1. UConn (48) 18-2 2. Purdue (14) 19-2 3. North Carolina 17-3 4. Houston (1) 18-2 5. Tennessee 15-4 6. Wisconsin 16-4 7. Duke 15-4 8. Kansas 16-4 9. Marquette 15-5 10. Kentucky 15-4 11. Arizona 15-5 12. Iowa State 16-4 13. Creighton 16-5 14. Illinois 15-5 15. Texas Tech 16-3 16. Auburn 16-4 17. Utah State 18-2 18. Baylor 14-5 19. New Mexico 18-3 20. Florida Atlantic 17-4 21. Dayton 16-3 22. BYU 15-5 23. Oklahoma 15-5 24. Alabama 14-6 25. TCU 15-5

Source: ESPN.com - AP Poll

Top Things Most Iowans Were Afraid Of When They Were Kids If you were a kid in Iowa chances are you were afraid of many of the scary things on this list. Now be honest!