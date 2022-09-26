'Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through the District...(Well, that's going to be tough to rhyme, but you get the idea).

Hairball is coming back to The District for “ROCKSGIVING,” the night before

Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022!

The Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock is like going to 20 concerts in one night. The costumes, the perfectly dialed-in music of the decades, and the energy Hairball brings to the stage is the perfect night before Thanksgiving.

Tickets start at $23.00 (plus applicable fees). Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30th at 10:00am. This is a 21+ show.

Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won't soon forget. Vocalists Joe and Kris lead the band through a mind-blowing and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time while adding their own style and flair that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

So get ready for the lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans. Thaw the Butterball and rock to Hairball!

