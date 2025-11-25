The NFL makes its triumphant return to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, and with it come all sorts of questions and debates over the dinner table.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs get it together? Can the Green Bay Packers sweep the Lions? Are the Ravens really back in control of the AFC North?

There are a ton of storylines for all three games, as we'll be treated to a big day of football on Turkey Day.

Here's a look at the schedule for Thursday:

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions - 12:00 FOX and on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO

Kansas City Chiefs @ Dallas Cowboys - 3:30 CBS/Paramount

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens - 7:20 NBC/Peacock

There will also be a Black Friday game this year as well:

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles - 2:00 Prime Video

Here are the odds for each game, as well as some key stats and storylines:

*Odds courtesy of ESPN Bet as of 11/25/25 and are subject to change.

Packers @ Lions

Odds - Lions favored by 2.5 points, O/U is 48.5

Records - Green Bay (7-3-1, 3-1-1 Road), Detroit (7-4, 4-1 Home)

Packers Key Stats - 13th YPG, 13th PPG, 4th YPGa, 5th PPGa, +4 TO Margin

Lions Key Stats - 4th YPG, 2nd PPG, 10th YPGa, 12th PPGa, +5 TO Margin

If Green Bay wins - They would inch closer to overtaking the Bears for the division lead with a win and further solidify their Wild Card chances. The Packers would overtake the Bears with a win and a Chicago loss Friday at Philadelphia.

If Detroit wins - They would pass Green Bay for 2nd place in the NFC North, and with a win and a Chicago loss Friday, the Lions would retake the lead in the division.

Injury Nugget - Packers could have both RB Josh Jacobs and WR Jayden Reed back from injury. The Lions have both Safety Kerby Joseph and Cornerback Terrion Arnold listed as Questionable.

Chiefs @ Cowboys

Odds - Chiefs favored by 3 points, O/U is 52.5

Records - Kansas City (6-5, 1-4 Road), Dallas (5-5-1, 3-1-1 Home)

Chiefs Key Stats - 5th in YPG, 9th in PPG, 6th in YPGa, 4th in PPGa, +1 TO Margin

Cowboys Key Stats - 1st in YPG, 4th in PPG, 29th YPGa, 31st PPGa, -4 TO Margin

If Kansas City wins - They would keep pace in the division, trailing division-leading Denver by two games (Denver result pending) with five to go. With a win, the Chiefs would also likely climb back into the AFC playoff field, hoping for losses for the Chargers, Jaguars, and Bills over the weekend. Kansas City is currently in 10th place in the AFC.

If Dallas wins - They wouldn't be done for. Once thrown away at 3-5-1, the Cowboys have responded with a two-game winning streak. If they can make it three in a row Thursday, Dallas would fully re-enter the NFC playoff conversation, hoping for losses from teams like the Lions or Packers, Panthers, 49ers, and Seahawks over the weekend.

Injury Nugget - The Chiefs are hoping for the return of Running Back Isiah Pacheco from injury. The Cowboys are unlikely to see the return of Cornerback Trevon Diggs this week.

Bengals @ Ravens

Odds - Ravens favored by 7 points, O/U is 52.5

Records - Cincinnati (3-8, 1-4 Road), Baltimore (6-5, 3-3 Home)

Bengals Key Stats - 23rd YPG, 19th PPG, 32nd YPGa, 32nd PPGa, -7 TO Margin

Ravens Key Stats - 21st YPG, 10th PPG, 24th YPGa, 19th PPGa, Even TO Margin

If Cincinnati wins - Hope wouldn't die. The Bengals need to be near perfect the rest of the way to have a shot at the division title and the playoffs.

If Baltimore wins - The rally from an early hole would continue. The Ravens have won 5 straight games, and would retain the top spot in the division with a win on Thursday and hope for a loss for the Steelers on Sunday.

Injury Nugget - Will he or won't he? Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow is the big question for both teams. He was once again a full participant early in the week. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson should be good to go, even though he popped up with a toe injury this week.

