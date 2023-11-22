Which NFL Teams Have Won the Most Games on Thanksgiving?

The Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving dating back to the 1930s. The Dallas Cowboys have done so since 1966.

Obviously, that gives the two NFC franchises a leg-up on the competition in terms of most wins on Turkey Day.

But what other franchises have had their turkey and eaten it too on the holiday more often than not?

The first Thanksgiving game dates back to 1934 when the then Detroit Spartans hosted the Chicago Bears. Since that time, Turkey Day football has evolved into prime-time national TV, big halftime shows, as well as three games on the schedule.

Per NBC Sports, here are some of the most impressive records for teams that have laced them up on Thanksgiving Day:

Detroit Lions - 37-44-2

Dallas Cowboys - 32-22-1

Chicago Bears - 20-15-2

Green Bay Packers - 14-20-2

Those are the teams with the most wins on the big holiday. Here are some undefeated squads:

Baltimore Ravens - 2-0

Carolina Panthers - 1-0

Houston Texans - 2-0

Winless teams:

Cincinnati Bengals - 0-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0-1

And of course, there has to be one team that has never played on Thanksgiving, right? That feat belongs to the Jaguars, who since joining the NFL in 1995, are still anxiously awaiting the opportunity.

Here is the schedule for Thanksgiving Football this year:

11:30 am CT (FOX) - Green Bay Packers (4-6) @ Detroit Lions (8-2)

3:30 pm CT (CBS) - Washington Commanders (4-7) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

7:20 pm CT (NBC) - San Francisco 49ers (7-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Don't miss out on all of the action this year!

Source: NBC Sports

