The District in Sioux Falls Welcomes YelaWolf August 10th!!

The District in Sioux Falls will welcome rapper YelaWolf and the 45 Tour on August 10th!

Tickets, starting at $49.50, will officially go on sale on Friday, March 14th at 10am at etix.com!

Here's more on the one-of-a-kind artist coming to The District:

Continuing a wild ride from humble beginnings in Gadsden, Alabama to the forefront of popular culture, Yelawolf certainly has a lot to say. The Nashville-based multi-platinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder has consistently asserted himself as an outlier and outlaw without comparison.

Here is one of his bigger hits, which features Eminem:

Don't miss out on the next great concert to roll into the Sioux Empire! The concert is August 10th at the District and be sure to get your tickets!

Here's the pre-sale link to get your tickets early ahead of the public opening on Friday at 10:00am! You can win tickets this week on Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

