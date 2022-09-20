Love Cookies, Beer, & Wine? Come To This Tasty Sioux Falls Event

If you want a night full of desserts and refreshing adult beverages, there is one delicious event happening on Thursday, September 22nd. Oh...and did I mention these desserts feature your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors?

The annual Cookies, Corks & Brews is the largest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. The proceeds from the evening help continue the dream of inspiring and encouraging girls from Girl Scout troops within the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Council. So you're enjoying great drinks and desserts while supporting a great organization in the Sioux Empire! That tastes pretty good to me!

It’s going to be an interactive evening full of yummy surprises. According to the officials with Cookies, Corks & Brews, attendees "can sip on wine and craft beer chosen to compliment Girl Scout Cookies and enjoy a light meal. There will be a live and silent auction, wine pull, and other games." Guests also will have the opportunity to try Girl Scout-inspired original desserts created by local chefs from some of your favorite restaurants. These restaurants include Minervas, Chef Ellen, and Hy-Vee Bakery. As a lifetime Girl Scout member, I am thrilled and honored to be part of all the appetizing festivities with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. I'm looking forward to tasting all the delectable desserts!

There's still time to purchase tickets for the Cookies, Corks & Brews! You can click here to buy tickets and learn more information about the evening.