Another Wicked Good Cookie Joins the Girl Scouts’ Goodie Lineup

Those wicked good cookies are a big part of what sustains all of the opportunities the Girl Scouts offer to young girls.

So...with that in mind, you should know that there is going to be a fantastic new offering in their cookie lineup next year. They're calling it Raspberry Rally according to Dakota News Now.

This mouth-watering round little pastry will be a tastebud tingling concoction. It might look like the ever-popular Thin Mint, but no!

Enrobed in this cookie's dark chocolate coating is a raspberry-flavored wafer of delight!

And not only the cookie's ingredients will make it different.

You will only be able to purchase these online.

The reason is - to beef up the Girl Scout's e-commerce profile.

But you'll only be able to get your greedy little paws on them in February of 2023.

The Girl Scouts organization has been around for over 100 years and in that time has made life a whole lot of fun for millions of girls. In fact, it is estimated that over 60 million American women have, at one time or another, been Girl Scouts!

And although many people hear the words Girl Scouts and think, "Mmm cookies!", any Girl Scout or Girl Scout Leader could tell you that there is so much more to them than that.

Girl Scouting builds "courage, confidence, and character", and offers every girl the opportunity to "practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success". To reach those goals, a myriad of programs exist that offer fun, fitness, education, inspiration, travel, adventure, and best of all, the chance to begin lifelong friendships.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons kicks off cookie season in February of 2023. Visit GirlScoutCookies.Org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. - -Dakota News Now

Also, the Girl Scouts are always in need of volunteers and if you'd like to join the fun, just visit GirlScouts.Org/Join.

Sources: Dakota News Now and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons