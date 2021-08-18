Move over Thin Mints. South Dakota is about to get some stiff new competition for the state's favorite Girl Scout Cookie. And by the looks of the picture, I have a feeling the girls will be selling a few boxes.

Starting in January, Girl Scouts all over the Sioux Empire and throughout the nation will be adding the “Adventurefuls” cookie to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup.

The latest temptation from the Girl Scouts is a decadent, brownie-inspired cookie that is described as being filled with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Get our free mobile app

The new cookie isn't the only new thing the girls will be rolling out in 2022. Dakota News Now reports, the Girl Scouts also plan to unveil new cookie business badges next year.

The purpose of the new badges is help Girl Scouts think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

According to the most recent favorite Girl Scout Cookie map released by influenster, South Dakota's favorite cookie from the girls is still the ever popular Thin Mint. The residents of Minnesota and Nebraska share that same sentiment. Thin Mints are also their go-to Girl Scout Cookie of choice.

Those living in Iowa and North Dakota tend to favor Carmel Delights.

If this map is accurate, I should be living in Wisconsin, as I've always been somewhat partial to the Girl Scout Peanut Butter Patties cookie.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off on (January 7) and will run through April.

Including the new Adventurefuls cookie, twelve different varieties of Girl Scout Cookies will be offered next year. Up from the eight choices that were available in 2021.

Source: Dakota News Now/ influenster

Have You Seen These Amazing Flowers At This Sioux Falls Park?