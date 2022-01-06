The Girl Scouts Are Coming and They’re Bringing Cookies

Dieting New Year's resolution be darned. The Girl Scouts - that mob of adorable cookie pushers - are revving up for their annual cookie drive.

The campaign gets underway on January 7 and you'll see them in the supermarket, at your doorstep, or a co-worker will approach you in the office with an offer to buy.

You can try to resist the Tagalongs, the Thin Mints, and the Chocolate-covered peanut butter cookies, but good luck. And there are a few new ones you can buy, too. Keep an eye out for the Adventurefuls - a brownie-inspired cookie that is described as being filled with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

According to Influenster, South Dakota's most beloved cookie from the Girl Scouts is the ever-popular Thin Mint. The residents of Minnesota and Nebraska share that same sentiment. Thin Mints are also their go-to Girl Scout Cookie of choice. Those living in Iowa and North Dakota tend to favor Carmel Delights.

Now that we're hungry and crave a sweet snack, let's find out how to order them.

First, there's the Girl Scout Finder app which lets you know how to find a cookie seller near you. Or, you can place an order online.

Do I get a merit badge if I ate an entire row of chocolate-covered peanut butter cookies? Asking for a friend.

