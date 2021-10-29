BoxLunch Now Open At The Empire Mall

No, BoxLunch is not the newest addition to the food court at The Empire Mall, but they are helping to feed people!

BoxLunch is the newest retailer at The Empire Mall. It's a pop culture gift store. What does that mean exactly? Well, whatever your fandom is, they probably have something for you.

Get our free mobile app

Everything from crock pots and coffee mugs to bibs and doormats!

In a press release from The Empire Mall, they describe BoxLunch, "BoxLunch offers a thoughtfully curated selection of officially licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, beauty, home goods, and gifts and novelty merchandise for everyone from the most dedicated fan to the more casual pop culture enthusiast."

While you're adding to your pop culture collection, you will also be helping people. For every $10 spent on apparel, accessories, home goods, collectibles, and more, BoxLunch provides a meal to those in need through their partnership with Feeding America.

BoxLunch is located near Aerie and American Eagle.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, BoxLunch will have a live DJ in the store on Saturday, October 30th, and Sunday the 31st from noon until 4 pm.

Also, come early on October 30th and 31st because the first 50 people in the store will receive a mystery gift card worth up to $100.

If you don't get a gift card this weekend, don't worry. The weekend of November 6th, BoxLunch will be hosting a scavenger hunt and mystery gift cards will go to the winners of the hunt.

BoxLunch will also be participating in the Mall-O-Ween celebration on Saturday, October 30th.

I had the opportunity to go to their soft opening and got a sneak peek of all their goodies! Check it out below!

BoxLunch