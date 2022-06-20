There’s A New Store To Shop In At The Sioux Falls Empire Mall

There&#8217;s A New Store To Shop In At The Sioux Falls Empire Mall

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is always trying to bring new stores to the mall to give shoppers an opportunity to explore a variety of options. A particular store is now open The Empire Mall will allow mall patrons to search for jewelry that's stylish and affordable.

Beginning Monday, June 20th, Pandora is now open and ready for Sioux Empire customers at The Empire Mall. This is actually the return of Pandora to The Empire Mall. It first opened in the mall in 2015 and subsequently closed its doors in 2020.

According to a recent press release from The Empire Mall, this jewelry store is "known for their customizable charm bracelets and designer rings, Pandora offers contemporary, hand-finished jewelry for everyday wear and special occasions. Named one of the world’s top three largest jewelry brands in 2009, Pandora is recognized and loved for their affordable, high-quality jewelry." It's another great outlet option for Sioux Falls shoppers at The Empire Mall.

Jewelry from Pandora will definitely put a smile on anyone's face! Pandora is really known for its personalized bracelets and crafted charms. These bracelets really allow an individual’s personality to shine through the fine-crafted display of charms.

It's always sad to see any business in Sioux Falls close. However, it's really exciting when a national storefront like Pandora makes its big return to a smaller city like Sioux Falls. The Pandora storefront will be located next to Sephora and White House Black Market.

Welcome back to the Sioux Empire, Pandora! We cannot wait to purchase great jewelry that makes everyone shine.

