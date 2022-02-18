New Jewelry Store Coming To The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls

Even though Valentine's Day is over, that doesn't mean ladies do not like to receive a thoughtful gift outside of this "Hallmark holiday." Especially if some guys dropped the ball on getting their Valentine a little special present.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is always trying to add new stores in the mall to give shoppers an opportunity to explore a variety of options. This new store coming to The Empire Mall allows future shoppers to search for jewelry that's stylish and affordable.

In a press release, The Empire Mall announced that Pandora jewelry store is coming to the shopping center this summer. This national jewelry store is "an affordable, luxury jewelry brand, offers shoppers high-quality, fine jewelry pieces that include their iconic charms, bracelets, necklaces and more. They (Pandora) will be located next to Sephora and White House | Black Market." This is actually the return of Pandora in The Empire Mall. It first opened in the mall in 2015 and closed its doors in 2020.

Any jewelry from Pandora will put a smile on anyone's face! Pandora is really known for its personalized bracelets and crafted charms. These bracelets really allow someone's personality to shine through its fine-crafted charms.

It's always sad to see any business in Sioux Falls close. However, having a national storefront like Pandora makes its return to a smaller city like Sioux Falls is exciting. To find out more about the developments of the new Pandora shop, click here for all the updates.

We can't wait to welcome Pandora back to the Sioux Empire!

