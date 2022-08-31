At the end of the workweek, the atmosphere around the office is more of a casual one. Employees dress down, some work only half the day, and you're looking forward to the weekend.

To set the weekend in motion Dakota News Now invites you, your coworkers, and anyone who would like to enjoy an outside lunch and live entertainment to Friday's On The Plaza.

Held each Friday outside the Dakota News Now studios on First Avenue Friday's On The Plaza has become a staple in summertime planning.

Always with a choice of food trucks, there is live entertainment while you enjoy lunch. Want to bring your lunch? No problem. Bring a lawn chair too.

As summer winds down there are just two weeks left of Fridays On The Plaza. This Friday, September 2 the day features music from Brady Wrede and great food from Big Orange Food Truck, The Hangover Hut, and Black Iron Waffles.

Plus, this first Friday is the day Feeding South Dakota will be on the Plaza collecting donations in the fight against hunger.

The final performance of the season on September 9 The Sock Puppet Menagerie provides music along with food truck choices Black Iron Waffles, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls.

A great way to spend your lunch hour at the beginning of your weekend.

