14 Terrifying and Hilarious Things in Sioux Falls Halloween Store
It's spooky season! Halloween is just a few short weeks away and kids and adults alike are getting ready for the haunted holiday.
I visited Spirit Halloween in the old Gordmans's building on S. Louise Avenue this week to find some ideas and found 14 of them. Some scary, some ridiculously funny. Here we go!
- 1
Demon Bird
Who wouldn't want this long-beaked friend of the underworld hanging out in your yard?
- 2
Tunnel of Terror
Just a little scary walk-thru to start your shopping. Lights, bats, and a creep floor greet you.
- 3
Yellowstone Stuff :)
Fans of Yellowstone will love the collection from the hit TV show. Rip Wheeler is ready to take you to the train station (fans of the show will get that reference) and a Beth Dutton outfit is available to compliment Rip. Could be the costumes that win the couples contests.
- 4
Chamber of Horrors
Every single kid has to walk through these displays. This one features a vibrating floor and unsettling music. No jump scares. I promise.
- 5
Scary Doll
This 3-foot doll is guaranteed to scare the crap out of anyone trick-or-treating at your house.
- 6
Clown Gone Bad
This giant clown fella had a few setbacks in life. He just needs a hug...and perhaps a good dentist.
- 7
Inflatable Cow with Sweet Udders
Can you imagine how many people would grab your teats if you showed up at the Halloween party in an inflatable cow? Udderly funny.
- 8
Regan from the Exorcist
If you're looking for something from the demonic realm there's always the girl from the Exorcist movie who moves and talks. Pea soup and pee stain on the carpet sold separately.
- 9
Inflatable Kenny from South Park!
These things can be a hassle to wear to a party but the pay-off is great. "Oh my God...you killed Kenny!"
- 10
Adult Baby Rugrat
Well hey...at least you won't have to worry when the line to the restroom gets too long. Frankly, this man looks a little too excited to be prancing around in a diaper.
- 11
Dick's Morning Wood
A nice selection of clever - and somewhat dirty - line of shirts and hats for the lumberjack wanna-be.
- 12
Hugz the Clown
Here we go with more terrifying clown stuff. Hugz has a creepy face, blood spatters, and is offering free hugz. What could go wrong?
- 13
Hazmat Suit
Oh, Dr. Fauci would be so proud. And it's perfect all year round when dealing with that co-worker who insists on coming into work sick.
- 14
Annabelle Comes Home
Based on the popular horror movie franchise Annabelle. If she comes trick-or-treating, just give her the whole dang bowl of candy and close the door.