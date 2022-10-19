14 Terrifying and Hilarious Things in Sioux Falls Halloween Store

14 Terrifying and Hilarious Things in Sioux Falls Halloween Store

Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media

It's spooky season! Halloween is just a few short weeks away and kids and adults alike are getting ready for the haunted holiday.

I visited Spirit Halloween in the old Gordmans's building on S. Louise Avenue this week to find some ideas and found 14 of them. Some scary, some ridiculously funny. Here we go!

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    1

    Demon Bird

    Who wouldn't want this long-beaked friend of the underworld hanging out in your yard?

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    2

    Tunnel of Terror

    Just a little scary walk-thru to start your shopping. Lights, bats, and a creep floor greet you.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    3

    Yellowstone Stuff :)

    Fans of Yellowstone will love the collection from the hit TV show. Rip Wheeler is ready to take you to the train station (fans of the show will get that reference) and a Beth Dutton outfit is available to compliment Rip. Could be the costumes that win the couples contests.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    4

    Chamber of Horrors

    Every single kid has to walk through these displays. This one features a vibrating floor and unsettling music. No jump scares. I promise.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    5

    Scary Doll

    This 3-foot doll is guaranteed to scare the crap out of anyone trick-or-treating at your house.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    6

    Clown Gone Bad

    This giant clown fella had a few setbacks in life. He just needs a hug...and perhaps a good dentist.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    7

    Inflatable Cow with Sweet Udders

    Can you imagine how many people would grab your teats if you showed up at the Halloween party in an inflatable cow? Udderly funny.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    8

    Regan from the Exorcist

    If you're looking for something from the demonic realm there's always the girl from the Exorcist movie who moves and talks. Pea soup and pee stain on the carpet sold separately.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    9

    Inflatable Kenny from South Park!

    These things can be a hassle to wear to a party but the pay-off is great. "Oh my God...you killed Kenny!"

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    10

    Adult Baby Rugrat

    Well hey...at least you won't have to worry when the line to the restroom gets too long. Frankly, this man looks a little too excited to be prancing around in a diaper.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    11

    Dick's Morning Wood

    A nice selection of clever - and somewhat dirty - line of shirts and hats for the lumberjack wanna-be.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    12

    Hugz the Clown

    Here we go with more terrifying clown stuff. Hugz has a creepy face, blood spatters, and is offering free hugz. What could go wrong?

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    13

    Hazmat Suit

    Oh, Dr. Fauci would be so proud. And it's perfect all year round when dealing with that co-worker who insists on coming into work sick.

  • Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media
    loading...
    14

    Annabelle Comes Home

    Based on the popular horror movie franchise Annabelle. If she comes trick-or-treating, just give her the whole dang bowl of candy and close the door.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Filed Under: Costumes, Halloween, masks, scary, Spirit Halloween
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls