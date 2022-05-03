Today (May 3, 2022) is National Paranormal Day! Oooooh spoooookkkyyyy!!!

I'm not sure I totally believe in ghosts or the paranormal, but I do enjoy a good ghost story!

Get our free mobile app

The people of Sioux Falls had some great ones!

If you like a good spooky story, then proceed with caution.

My 2-year-old daughter used to walk out to the hallway and talk to somebody, looking up so it was as if she was talking to someone who was taller than her, and once in awhile you will catch her handing them whatever she has in her hand

When I stayed at the Alex Johnson Hotel in Rapid City, when I was sleeping I could've sworn I felt someone tug on the back of my shirt.

Several times we'll search high and low for items in our home (wallet, phone, remotes) and cannot find them. We always end up finding them in the middle of our bed after it had already been searched as well.

My son was helping move stuff out of his uncle's deceased parent's house. He went into a bedroom to play with the dog and the door shut. He was unable to open it and we weren't able to open it either. After a few minutes we were able to open it.

When I was in high school there was a group of us that went to this old barn in the middle of nowhere, late at night, we were having a couple of beers, smoking a little weed. We didn't even finish one beer when we heard sticks breaking, we looked toward the house, we saw a lady with white hair and a white gown. Rumor was the man of the house hung his family in the barn. I am now a believer!

When I was younger we lived in this house in a small town in Iowa and I would always wake up in the middle of the night and go sit by the basement door and I would hear a girl saying 'Hello' and I would try to talk to her but she would just keep saying hello.

I was coming out of sleep and I heard a voice saying, "It's okay you can let go now," and I quit breathing until I woke up fully gasping for air. I moved out the next month

We had a very close family friend pass away who my son called grandma. One day shortly after she passed, I went out to the car and my son was buckled in. He had never buckled himself in before so I asked him if he did it and he said no, grandma helped me. I was a little terrified.

In the older house, my best friend lived in, we would be upstairs eating supper her mom made and you would randomly hear the piano downstairs in the basement start playing random keys. There was an old sink that several people and a plumber would try to turn on, but it was so old the amount of rust on the sink made it impossible. One day, we came home from school and heard the water running. We went down the stairs and saw that sink running water.

Shortly after my grandpa passed away in 2010, I was spending the night at my grandma's house to keep her company, and one night I got up to go to the bathroom. I had to walk past the dining room and in my peripheral vision, there was a glowing white figure sitting in my grandpa's spot at the table. I just stopped, turned around and no one was there, but I know it was him. Instead of getting scared I just started crying knowing he was still here for her.

I went to Bannack State Park in Montana last year. It's an old mining ghost town, a super cool place. I walked into one of the buildings there not knowing what it was, my boyfriend stayed outside because he just had a bad feeling. Well, the door shut behind me when I got into the building. I went upstairs to check things out and immediately felt sick like I had a bad fever. I felt like I was hearing wailing. It was very eery and decided to leave. Came outside and my boyfriend had read that it was the building where they housed the sick children with scarlet fever, and they call it the "crying baby house".

I woke up on my 20th birthday around 5 am, and there was a fresh cup of coffee on the corner of my kitchen table. There wasn't a coffee maker or coffee grounds in the kitchen. It was a coffee mug from my cupboard, and I lived in the country by myself.

We were working in an old medical building on Mitchell's main street up on the second or third floor of the building there was an old rotary, wall hanging, black phone. We were working at the office end of the building cleaning out rooms and this phone rang so I thought maybe it was still connected. Lo and behold it wasn't connected to anything. This phone rang probably 10 times over the course of the time that we were up there, Needless to say, yes, I believe in the paranormal lol We answered the phone multiple times and there was nobody there 😱😱

We asked for ghost stories back in 2018 as well. You can read some of those stories, here.