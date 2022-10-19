The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls

There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other.

There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux Empire. But what restaurant is the most romantic establishment in South Dakota? The website Country Living has the answer.

Date nights are romantic, and it's the time to really sweep your partner off his or her feet! Country Living managed to determine the best most romantic restaurants in every state including South Dakota. Country Living explains to its readers, "All of these eateries are ranked highly for romance and many are OpenTable diner-approved."

Just a heads up: the most romantic restaurant for all your fine-dining needs in South Dakota is right in the neighborhood in the Sioux Empire.

The next time you need a romantic date night in Sioux Falls, Minervas is the top-notch establishment for the perfect evening. Minervas is not only romantic, but it is also has a cozy atmosphere. Country Living raves about the elegant dining, the steak and seafood options, and the award-winning salad bar!

Minervas has endless amounts of entrees to enjoy on your romantic date night out. The salad bar alone is the perfect excuse to have a romantic date night. I also recommend tasting the Honey Pepper Salmon, the Beef Stroganoff, or Cajun Chicken Linguine.

Drink, eat, and love every minute of date night at Minervas. It's truly a special treat!

