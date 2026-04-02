If you've paid any bit of attention to Women's Basketball over the past few seasons, you are familiar with Audi Crooks' name, and game.

The Algona, Iowa native has starred for the Iowa State Cyclones over the past three seasons after a standout high school career.

She averaged 25.8 points per game this past season in Ames, and is among the best players in the entire country.

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Now, it's time for the next stop in her basketball journey, as the Cyclone star plans to enter the transfer portal:

Here's her official post confirming the news:

Audi Crooks on Twitter Audi Crooks on Twitter loading...

Per On3:

Crooks burst onto the college basketball scene in 2023-24 as a freshman and immediately became a key contributor at Iowa State. She averaged 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds across 33 games, including 29 starts. She then became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2024-25 and got even better with 23.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 60.5% from the field.

There will undoubtedly be a ton of suitors for Crooks this offseason. She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Crooks was Miss Basketball for the State of Iowa in 2023, was a 2-time All-American and a 3-time All-Big 12 selection during her time with the Cyclones.

Sources: On3