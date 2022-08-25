5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota

Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them.

In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.

According to Only In Your State South Dakota, these are the 5 tastiest 'Hole in the Wall' restaurants in all of South Dakota:

5) Whimp's Place, Burbank: If you haven't been to Whimps, you're most definitely missing out. Located just outside of Vermillion, Whimp's is known for its mouthwatering walleye, bbq ribs, hamburger steak, and of course, the broasted chicken.

4) The Back 40, Mitchell: If you're looking for some homemade, meat and potatoes type of food, The Back 40 in Mitchell is going to be right up your alley.

3) Charlie's Resort, Lake City: Located just outside of Lake City, in far northeastern South Dakota, Charlie's is known for it's amazing breakfast in the morning, and quite possibly the best prime rib in the entire state at night.

2) Meridan Corner, Freeman: The Meridan Corner might just be the best-kept secret in South Dakota. And once you've tried their chislic, you likely won't want it anywhere else.

1) Rosie's Cafe, Sioux Falls: Comfort food to the extreme. That best describes this Sioux Falls mainstay. You'll barely notice it's there if you're driving by, but once you stop in, you'll not notice it again. In fact, you might start making excuses to "be in the neighborhood" so you can quickly stop in for a bite.

Rosie's is best known for its hot beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, and of course, the best meatloaf in all of Sioux Falls.

Wanna see the full list? Check out the list from Only in Your State South Dakota, here.

Story Source: Only in Your State South Dakota

