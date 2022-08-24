Farmers’ Almanac Prediction for Winter in the Upper Midwest

With quite a few 80-degree days still ahead of us this summer, it's hard to believe that we are less than four months away from the beginning of winter, which officially arrives December 21.

And even though no one likes to think about it, there is a part of us that likes to know what we might be in store for during the most frigid months of the year.

Each February, we put our trust in Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day to let us know how much more winter we'll endure, and then in August, we pick up the Farmers' Almanac for their predictions for the upcoming season.

Farmers' Almanac - Winter 2022-23

As they've been doing since 1818, the almanac is out with their winter forecast.

The headline this year is the prediction that people all over America will 'shake, shiver, and shovel' during the 2022-23 winter season.

The almanac is predicting an earlier arrival for this winter compared to last year, saying December looks 'stormy and cold' nationwide.

So how soon should we expect things to change?

The almanac predicts the first storm warning of the season to hit in the first week of January in the Plains states.

As for the entire North Central Region (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming), the almanac says snow lovers will be happy with plenty of the white stuff all season long, maybe even in time for a white Christmas.

Want to know more? For $13.99 you can get your own copy of the Farmers' Almanac with a more in-depth look at what's ahead for us weatherwise.

