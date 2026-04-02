It will be a strange sight this year at Augusta without at least two notable winners of the past in attendance.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods won't be participating due in part to a recent DUI arrest after a car accident last week. Prior to the accident, it was unclear whether or not Woods would be in the playing field.

Now, three-time Augusta Champion Phil Mickelson has announced that he will not be a part of this year's event.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

Phil Mickelson announced Thursday that he won't play in next week's Masters and will be out for an extended period as his family continues to "navigate a personal health matter."

It will be the first time since 1994 that five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods and Mickelson, a three-time winner of a green jacket, both miss the first major of the season.

Woods announced Tuesday that he was "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," announcing the decision four days after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test stemming from a rollover car crash in Florida.

Mickelson, 55, made the announcement on his social media accounts.

"I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year," Mickelson wrote in a statement. "I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching."

Mickelson missed the first four LIV Golf League events this season because of the family situation. He returned two weeks ago in South Africa, where he tied for 48th.

Mickelson was slated to make his 33rd start in the Masters, which he last won in 2010. The left-handed golfer ranks behind only Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan with his 16 top-10s at Augusta National, where he was runner-up behind Jon Rahm in 2023.

Mickelson last missed the Masters in 2022, following his controversial comments about Saudi Arabia's monarchy and the PGA Tour. At that time, he hadn't missed the tournament since 1994.

--

This year's Masters will take place from Thursday, April 9th through Sunday, April 12th.

Source: ESPN