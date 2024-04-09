Former Champion Heavily Favored in Latest Masters Odds

It's Masters week! The golfers have arrived in Augusta and they're ready to tee it up for the 2024 Masters Tournament.

The odds are out for who might be next to don the Green Jacket come Sunday Night, or who might be getting another jacket for the wardrobe.

Scottie Scheffler, who won his first and only Masters just two years ago in 2022, is the favorite to win it all come Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler has +450 odds to come out on top, paired with +105 top 5 odds, and -200 top 10 odds.

Last year's winner, Jon Rahm, is tied for the second-best odds (+1100) with Rory McIlroy.

Rory has the best odds among all golfers that haven't yet won at Augusta. Rory's best finish came in 2022, when he was 2nd to Scheffler. With a win, Rory would complete a grand slam for his career, having won the other three majors a total of four times thus far.

Here's the latest odds for the Thursday-Sunday tournament at Augusta National:

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook loading...

For those looking to throw a dart on a longshot, Tiger Woods returns to Augusta this week for another shot at the title. Tiger has won it all at the Masters 5 times, but his odds this year aren't great.

He has +14000 odds to win his 6th Green Jacket this year.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and Masters Tournament History - Wikipedia

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks