Sioux Falls Golf Courses Will Open For The Season This Week
Some Sioux Falls golfers have already had the opportunity to swing their clubs this season, albeit on just a couple of those balmy late winter days. And then Mother Nature made the announcement that winter wasn't finished yet. Now that we have stepped into April, Sioux Falls city golf course are announcing their official opening.
RESERVE YOUR TEE TIME
If you're old school just call the pro shop of either Sioux Falls golf course, or reserve your tee time by using the SFG App at SiouxFallsGolf.com.
AVOID THE WAIT
Does the word UNLIMITED sound good? You can really save some coin by purchasing a Season Pass, Cart Pass or Range Pass from Sioux Falls Golf. Find passes designed for Seniors, familes, weekenders, and individuals.
GOLF COURSE HOURS
As the Sioux Falls golf season begins course tee times are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The clubhouses will be open at 9:00 AM. And, driving ranges are open 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
