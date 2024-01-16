AFC Super Bowl Favorite Baltimore Ravens About to Get BIG Boost

The Baltimore Ravens have the best odds (+290) out of any AFC team to make it to the Super Bowl this postseason.

Now, those odds might soon change in a good way for fans of the Baltimore birds.

Veteran Tight End Mark Andrews has a solid argument as possibly the best and most important player on the Ravens' roster.

Andrews went down with a significant ankle injury in mid-November, and it was feared that he might miss the remainder of the season.

Now, it appears that might not be entirely true. According to Pro Football Talk, Andrews might be able to return as soon as this weekend:

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that Andrews put together a good practice. “I think today was his best showing, so far,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “He really took a big step — what you saw today, we saw as well. So, it’s encouraging. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

It is a huge boost for the Ravens.

Even if Andrews doesn't manage to make it back this weekend, it is a big deal that he may be available the rest of the way should the Ravens win on Saturday.

Andrews has been one of if not the best Tight End in the game over the past few seasons.

Since bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 with 552 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, Andrews had posted four consecutive 700+ yard and 5+ receiving touchdown seasons prior to this year.

This season, he fell short of those marks, but still finished the regular season with 544 receiving yards and 6 scores in 9 games.

Baltimore is a roughly 9-point favorite this weekend at home against the upstart Houston Texans. The game between the two is the first of four over the weekend for the NFL's Divisional Round.

Kickoff from Baltimore is at 3:30 on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN and ABC.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and DraftKings Sportsbook

