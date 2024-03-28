World Series, Division, and Win Total Odds for Minnesota Twins

Getty Images

Today is opening day for the 2024 Major League Baseball Season.

The Twins have turned their annual tradition of hoping for success at this stage of the season into hope paired with expectation.

This past year was a great one for Twins fans, with a few historic and huge playoff wins to boot.

Here's a look at some of the important odds this season for the Minnesota Twins:

Win Total Projection: 85.5

AL Central Odds to win division:

Minnesota Twins -115

Detroit Tigers +350

Cleveland Guardians +350

Kansas City Royals +850

Chicago White Sox +4000

Odds to Make the Playoffs: Yes -170, No +140

Odds to Win the AL: +850 (5th Best)

World Series Odds: +1900 (T-8th Best - Seattle)

The Twins open the season on Thursday in Kansas City, and will head to Milwaukee before their home opener hits next Thursday when they began a series against the division rival Cleveland Guardians.

Source: Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

