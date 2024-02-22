Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Falls Short in PGA Tour Pre-Qualifier

Get our free mobile app

Charlie Woods' hopes of competing in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week ended as the 15-year-old son of golfing great Tiger Woods failed to advance from a pre-qualifying event in Hobe Sound, Florida on Thursday.

Woods went out with the early starters and carded a 16-over-par 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club, which was one of the four pre-qualifying sites.

With preferred lies in effect and players using carts, Woods was four over par through his first five holes before his round came undone with a disastrous 12 at the par-four seventh hole.

But Woods calmly responded with a string of six pars before a double-bogey at the par-three 14th that he followed with two consecutive bogeys before closing his round with a pair of pars.

Woods played alongside Olin Browne Jr. -- son of three-times PGA Tour winner Olin Browne -- who carded a two-over-par 72.

The top five scores and ties from each of the pre-qualifying sites advance to Monday's qualifier from where the top four golfers advance to the Cognizant Classic, where the winner will get $1.62 million from the event's $9 million purse.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard