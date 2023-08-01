Tiger Woods Added To Board As Player Director

In a swift response to multiple players' complaints about the PGA Tour's lack of transparency before its surprising alliance with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the PGA Tour added Tiger Woods as a sixth player director and made significant changes to its governance structure on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said the player directors and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will work to amend the influential policy board's governing documents to ensure that "no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval" of player directors.

A group of 41 players, which included Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Woods, sent a letter to the PGA Tour on Monday, demanding more involvement in decisions shaping its future.

"Player leaders joined together to uphold the Tour's core principles and ask that certain steps be taken immediately, and Monahan has agreed to support the players and their requests," the PGA Tour said in a statement. The tour also said recently hired special adviser Colin Neville "will be fully aware of the state of the negotiations contemplated" by the framework agreement, "and, as such, Neville will be provided with full access to any documents or information that he requests as being necessary for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players."

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour," Woods said in a statement. "This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.

The policy board, which also includes player directors Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, McIlroy and Webb Simpson, must approve a final agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF.

The sides signed a framework agreement to form a new for-profit entity, which will combine their commercial activities, including the LIV Golf League.