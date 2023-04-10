Jon Rahm Wins Masters After Marathon Finish

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Jon Rahm kept hearing how he was destined to win this Masters because so many Spanish stars were aligned in his favor.

Sunday would have been the 66th birthday of the late Seve Ballesteros, Rahm's idol and inspiration for playing.

This year was the 40-year anniversary of the second Masters title Ballesteros won. If that wasn't enough, caddie Adam Hayes was assigned white coveralls with No. 49 -- April 9.

"I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year," Rahm said, looking smart as ever in his new green jacket. "And I just didn't want to buy into it too much."

His golf was far more valuable than any historical coincidence. Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory Sunday.

The 30-hole marathon finish started with him trailing by 4 and ended with a walk up to the 18th green that nearly reduced him to tears, and gave him another major that affirmed him as No. 1 in the world.

He closed with a 3-under 69 to pull away from mistake-prone Brooks Koepka. He won by four shots over Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who matched the low score of the tournament with a 65 and became the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

The leaderboard was littered with major champions and a tinge of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson and Koepka both are part of the rival circuit. Former Masters champion Patrick Reed, another player who defected to LIV, closed with a 68 and tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth (66) and Russell Henley.

Tiger Woods wasn't around for the finish. He withdrew Sunday morning before the third round resumed, saying he aggravated a previous plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot.

