151st Open Championship Pairings: McIlroy, Rahm, Rose Days 1 & 2

Get our free mobile app

HOYLAKE, England -- Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with Masters champion Jon Rahm and former world No. 1 golfer Justin Rose.

Tee times and pairings for The Open.

McIlroy, who won the third of his four major championship victories the last time The Open was played at Royal Liverpool in 2014, will tee off at 9:59 a.m. ET Thursday in the late-early wave. The trio will start at 4:58 a.m. in Friday's second round.

McIlroy will attempt to end a nearly nine-year drought without a major championship victory.

Defending Open Championship winner Cameron Smith is in the opposite early-late wave. He'll tee off with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele at 4:58 a.m. ET Thursday and 9:59 a.m. ET Friday.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is playing with England's Tommy Fleetwood and Australia's Adam Scott. They'll go off at 4:47 a.m. ET Thursday and 9:48 a.m. ET Friday.

Other featured groups include Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jason Day (4:03 a.m. ET Thursday/9:04 a.m. ET Friday); Patrick Cantlay, PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama (4:36 a.m. ET Thursday/9:37 a.m. ET Friday); Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas (9:48 a.m. ET Thursday/4:47 a.m. ET Friday); and Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton (10:10 a.m. ET Thursday/5:09 a.m. Friday).

25 Of The Best Golf Courses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

With rain in the weather forecast for northwest England this week, getting on the right side of the draw could once again be a factor in The Open. "[The rough] is spotty," Morikawa said. "Some places are really bad. Some places you can get a really good lie. Obviously, if it's wet, it changes a lot. There's some spots out there where you might be chipping out sideways. but also a foot away the ball might be sitting up and you might be able to go for the green. Things got to go your way."