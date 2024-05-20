Xander Schauffele Delivered, Wins PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- They can't call Xander Schauffele the best golfer in the world without a major championship victory any longer.
After starting the day tied for the lead with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, Schauffele silenced his critics who claimed he couldn't close out a big one by posting a 6-under 65 in the final round to finish with a 72-hole total of 21 under and defeat DeChambeau by 1 shot and Hovland by 3.
It was the ninth straight PGA Championship won by an American.
After DeChambeau tied Schauffele at 20 under with a birdie on his 72nd hole, Schauffele matched him in dramatic fashion -- becoming the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship by one shot with a birdie on the final hole.
