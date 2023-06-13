This Ought To Be Juicy!!!

It was revealed this week that noted LIV critic and four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy (pictured right) and LIV star and five-time major champion (and current PGA Championship winner) Brooks Koepka (pictured left) will be grouped together for the first two rounds of the 123rd U.S. Golf Championship.

The two will be joined by former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama at 4:54pm eastern time on the first tee at the Los Angeles Country Club in California. The United States Golf Association (USGA) traditionally has threesomes in the first two rounds to get all 156 golfers around the course in two days.

Why is this group a "juicy" threesome? Well, it looks like McIlroy and Koepka don't seem to like each other very much.

Everybody knows about McIlroy's dislike for the LIV Golf Tour. He made his latest comments about it last week at the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open:

"I still hate LIV, I hate LIV, like, I hope it goes away,"

Those comments came after the announcement of a working agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour (The European Tour), and the LIV Tour's parent company, the Saudi Arabian-based Public Investment Fund.

Koepka has made negative comments about McIlroy in the past. He said this about a "rivalry" between the two in 2019:

"I've been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I just don't view it as a rivalry. I'm not looking at anybody behind me. I'm No. 1 in the world. I've got open road in front of me. I'm not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don't see it as a rivalry."

For the record, McIlroy hasn't won a major since he won the PGA Championship in 2014. Koepka is the current PGA Champion after winning it last month at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.

And with Koepka's PGA win, he now had five career majors (3 PGA's and 2 U.S. Opens), while McIlroy is stuck at four majors (2 PGA's, 1 U.S. Open, and 1 British Open).

As Terrell Owens once said: "Get Your Popcorn Ready!!!"