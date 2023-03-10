Having a large lawn to mow can be a challenge. When it's just your front and backyard it may not seem such a hard job, maybe takes an hour by the time you trim and blow the grass clippings off the sidewalk and driveway.

But what if your job was to mow one of the greatest golf courses in the country?

This week at The Players Championship two buddies from the UK are part of the grounds crew that is using push mowers. Can you imagine using a push mower to mow every fairway, every rough, every green, every day?

Meet Liam and John, best friends and coworkers at the Renaissance Golf Club in Scotland:

Here's how to watch The Players Championship:

