Yes, it will be a hot Labor Day Weekend but don't let that discourage you. Grab your sticks and discover that course you've always wanted to play.

In South Dakota, there are dozens of lush, beautifully manicured golf courses. From Sioux Falls to Rapid City. From Aberdeen to Vermillion. Plus, the little gems that the small-town locals brag about.

You have probably experienced almost every golf atmosphere here in the Upper Plains. Small municipal courses are nestled next to farmland. Inner-city courses are surrounded by residential areas. And, the larger country clubs.

You don't have to drive far to enjoy some of the best golf courses in South Dakota. But, if you want to see some new terrain and face a new challenge then follow us to check off these public golf courses on your list that are within a one-hour drive from Sioux Falls.

Brookings Country Club - Located alongside Lake Campbell.

Highland Oaks Golf Course - Just a chip-shot from the entrance of Ponca State Park.

Fox Run Golf Course - While you are enjoying a weekend on the Missouri River, make time for a round at this spectacular Yankton course.

Dakota Dunes Country Club - Another Missouri River course that is bordered by tall cottonwoods and majestic homes.

Lakeview Golf Course - The Corn Palace isn't the only attraction in Mitchell.

Prairie Winds Golf Club - An 18-hole course that opened in 1926 along the shores of Lake Kampeska in Watertown.

The Bluffs Golf Course - Only a 45-minute drive from Sioux Falls for upscale 18-holes.

Central Valley Golf Course - Hartford is just a 10-minute drive from Sioux Falls.

Rocky Run Golf Course - Need a course that will test every facet of your game? Head to Dell Rapids.

The Falls - Just over the border near Larchwood, Iowa the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is a world-class golfing experience.

And there are more! Check out the list below:

Meadow Acres Golf Club

Meadow Acres in Larchwood, Iowa features a nine-hole, par 36 course with beautiful greens and well-maintained fairways that provide an enjoyable golfing experience for players of all levels. They strive to provide their members and green-fee guests with the best golfing experience possible at one of the most affordable prices in the region. They welcome everyone from everywhere to play their course and enjoy their hospitality anytime. Their banquet facilities are available for wedding parties, anniversaries, and reunions, all at a cost that is the most affordable in the area.

McCook Country Club

Opened in 1968, McCook Country Club is just a short drive west of Sioux Falls in Salem, SD. This nine-hole regulation course offers golfers 3,106 yards of golf for a par 36 and a challenging layout for golfers of all levels.

Madison Golf & Country Club

Madison Golf & Country Club is located just west of Madison, SD on Lake Herman. Featuring stunning lake views, this 6,162-yard par 71 regulation course is one of Southeastern South Dakota’s most unique golfing experiences. Founded in 1946, Madison Golf and Country Club incorporates natural landscapes and subtle elevation changes to create a challenge that has become a favorite for MCC members and guests. Madison Golf & Country Club features a premier practice facility with a driving range, practice green, and two bunker complexes. After your round, enjoy food and a beverage at their full-service bar and grill located inside the renovated clubhouse. Come see what the buzz is about and let MCC be your next golfing adventure!

Rock Valley Golf Club

This is Iowa Golf Association’s 2015 9-Hole Course Of The Year! Rock Valley Golf Club has a fun and challenging nine-hole layout that will bring satisfaction to every player. Rock Valley Golf Club will challenge even the most skilled player, which in turn provides a great golf experience. This course is a perfect place for beginners and family members to come out and enjoy themselves because Rock Valley Golf Club is passionate about providing quality golf to the public at large as well as building the game by offering affordable memberships for singles and families. They offer several options to meet your needs and so much more. Club amenities include banquet facilities, a chipping area, putting green, beverage clubs, and Mulligan’s Bar & Grill.

The Ridge Golf Club is not only an outstanding facility but also Northwest Iowa’s newest championship golf course. It’s 7200 yards par 71 from the tips and five sets of tees to make the course enjoyable for all skill levels. The golf course and clubhouse opened in 2009 and the condition of the course is excellent with a true consistent roll on the greens. The Ridge Golf Club of Iowa was the recipient of the 2012 #1 18-hole Golf Course of the Year in Iowa by the IGA. The Ridge is full-service with a full practice facility that includes two practice greens, practice bunkers, and a double-ended range tee. A full-service golf shop and grill will complete your day. The golf course has great reviews and was awarded “Top Five New National Development of The Year” by Golf Inc in 2009. The Ridge is staffed by PGA Professional staff Jon Crane, Director of Golf, and Karrie Plate, Head Golf Professional.

Landsmeer Golf Club sets the standard for public golf. Meaning “Lake of the Land,” in the Dutch language, Landsmeer reflects the unique Dutch heritage of Orange City and the nature of the golf course. Golfers playing the course at Landsmeer will enjoy a public 18-hole championship golf course with extensive practice facilities that include a driving range, designated chipping area, and putting green. Lakes and streams offer challenges on the front nine, while a links-style atmosphere is found on the backside. Each of Landsmeer’s 18 holes has its own character, making for a memorable golf experience in each round. Landsmeer was named the #1 Municipal Golf Course in the state of Iowa in 2009 by Golf Digest, and 18-Hole Course of the Year in 2008 by the Iowa Golf Association. After your round stop in!

Serving golfers since 1967, Lake Region Golf Club is a unique place where life slows and enjoyment begins. LRGC boasts a scenic 18-hole championship course, full pro shop, practice facilities, and driving range to provide for your day on the links. LRGC is a course of incomparable charm and challenge that rewards the playing experience for golfers of all abilities. Make memories with family and friends as you experience generous fairways, stunning wetlands, abundant wildlife, serene surroundings, and spectacular views of both Lake Poinsett and Lake Albert.

Come enjoy the Brandon Golf Course, an 18-hole public golf course boasting a par 71 layout. It lies in a valley bordered by Splitrock Creek and features a variety of different par 3s, 4s, and 5s. From the back tees, it plays just under 6,400 yards with three shorter tee options that’ll challenge players of all skill levels with undulating greens, tree-lined fairways, and water coming into play on 13 of the 18 holes. One of the most beautiful views in the area can be seen overlooking the entire course from the clubhouse while enjoying a meal or a drink after your round. Excludes half cart.

A prairie treasure, Prairie Green was named the third-best playable course in all of South Dakota by Golfweek Magazine in 2021. A beautiful prairie links-style course designed by Dick Nugent, at Prairie Green you will experience generous fairways, stunning prairie wetland, and well-bunkered greens. Challenging from the back tees but playable for all, the course features four sets of tees, unbelievably affordable fees, and a large patio to relax on after your round. Excludes half cart.

With 32 unique holes to choose from, Elmwood has something for everyone! The Championship 18 offers a challenge with long par 3s and tree-lined fairways, while the East Course offers a fast-paced scoring round for players of all ages. While you're there, warm up on the newly renovated Fast Five par 3 course or take advantage of their state-of-the-art practice facilities. Excludes half cart.

As the best executive course in the area, Kuehn Park features a par 30 course that's fast and fun for everyone. It is a great course for golfers of all abilities, but it's especially appealing to juniors, seniors, and beginners. Excellent driving range and practice greens are also available. Excludes half cart.

Luverne Country Club invites you to a round of golf at one of the best nine-hole courses in the area. LCC is a challenging track with tree-lined fairways, but it rewards good shots by golfers of all abilities. After the round, enjoy a relaxing drink on their spacious deck and food from their full bar menu. You’ll also enjoy a ride on their new Yamaha carts. Have a great golf season from the Luverne Country Club!

Lakeview Golf Course

This beautiful 18-hole championship course is on the edge of Lake Mitchell. Lakeview is challenging without being punishing, and they pride themselves on quality golf for a reasonable price. USA Today votes Lakeview as the top course in South Dakota for under $50! Don’t take their word for it; see for yourself! For tee times, call (605) 995-8460.

Hawarden Golf Club is a quaint 9-hole course located on the Eastside of Hawarden on Highway 10. The course offers a challenge despite the shorter layout. The greens are small and undulating and roll fast and true. The tree-lined fairways reward accuracy, however, the long-ball hitters can score as well. Hawarden offers affordable rates for green fees and cart rentals and outings are welcome. The clubhouse offers a full bar and food service managed by Brian and Karen Engelman.

Spring Creek Country Club lies in a beautiful rural setting just minutes southeast of Sioux Falls. The Marty Johnson-designed course boasts the finest-conditioned golf course in the area. The front nine starts with easier holes and gradually builds toward a more difficult back nine. Spring Creek country club is open to the public for golf and corporate golf outings. The Clubhouse has a banquet room available to all outside parties for any type of event or function including prenuptial dinners, wedding receptions, business meetings, birthday parties, retirement parties, and more. Be sure to make a stop in the Clubhouse to enjoy the full-service bar! We invite you to experience Spring Creek Country Club – “The Country Club For The Public”!

