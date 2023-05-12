Bizarre Golf Hole Location Cancels Women’s Championship[VIDEO]

The third round of the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship at Mission Inn and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida has been wiped out due to an unplayable pin position. What?

Get our free mobile app

Right in the middle of the college golf tournament video shows putt after putt after putt tracking to the hole only to return to the place it was originally marked on the green.

“The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee has determined that round 3 will officially be canceled on the grounds of an unplayable hole for the entire tournament field,” an NCAA statement read. “As play continued throughout round 3 it became apparent that the pin placement on Hole 6 was too severe for play.”

WHO CUTS THE HOLE

The NCAA, not the course, is responsible for setting up the pins for each round.

According to Sports Illustrated's Gabby Herzig, the NCAA was trying to avoid "old cup marks."

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.