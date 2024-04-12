Bryson DeChambeau Leads Scottie Scheffler By 1 At The Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Augusta National Golf Club finally played like a par-67 course for 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in Thursday's opening round of the 88th Masters.
DeChambeau carded a 7-under 65 on Thursday to grab a 3-stroke lead when his weather-delayed opening round ended. Playing most of his round in swirling winds, DeChambeau had birdies on each of the first three holes and added five more on the second nine.
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was 1 stroke back after carding a 6-under 66.
Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark, who is 5 under after 15 holes, and Max Homa, who is 4 under through 13, also are among the players yet to finish the first round.
England's Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, finished his round and was 3 back after carding a 4-under 68. New Zealand's Ryan Fox posted a 3-under 69.
Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, posted a 2-under 34 on the front and then had birdies on four of the last seven holes. He made birdies on three of the four par-3s and three of the four par-5s.
Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts