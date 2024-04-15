Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Title, Closes With 68

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A victory at the 2024 Masters seemed inevitable for Scottie Scheffler.

The Texan has been ranked No. 1 in the world for more than 80 weeks during his short career. He'd won eight times on the PGA Tour since February 2022, a stretch that saw him become the first golfer ever to win the Players Championship in back-to-back years.

Scheffler is regarded as perhaps golf's best ball striker since Tiger Woods in his prime, and Scheffler's magical hands around the greens also have drawn comparison to you-know-who.

"I feel like I'm playing really good golf right now," Scheffler said. "I feel like I'm in control of my emotions as I've ever been, which is a good place to be. I feel like I'm maturing as a person on the golf course, which is a good place to be."

Until Sunday, Scheffler had only one major championship victory, the 2022 Masters, which might have been the only reason anyone would doubt his status as the game's next generational star.

After entering Sunday's final round of the 88th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club leading by 1 shot, Scheffler ran away from the other contenders on the second nine to win a second green jacket in three years.

Get our free mobile app

Scheffler carded a 4-under 68 over the final 18 holes to finish at 11 under for the tournament and beat Sweden's Ludvig Åberg by 4 strokes. Aberg, who was an amateur at Texas Tech a year ago, was attempting to become the first golfer to win the Masters in his debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Aberg posted a 3-under 69 in the final round.

Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood tied for third at 4 under.

"I think it's hard to argue with the results of the last few weeks. I've been playing some nice golf. But I really try to not focus too much on the past."

At 27, Scheffler became the fourth-youngest golfer to win multiple green jackets; only Jack Nicklaus (25 years, 81 days), Woods (25 years, 100 days) and Seve Ballesteros (26 years, 2 days) were younger.

Scheffler claimed his second Masters title in only his fifth start at Augusta National, which is the second-fewest starts needed to accomplish the feat in the tournament's history. Horton Smith won two of the first three Masters, in 1934 and 1936.

Scheffler also became only the fifth golfer in Masters history to win multiple green jackets by 3 strokes or more, joining Woods (1997 and 2002), Ballesteros (1980 and 1983), Nicklaus (1965 and 1972) and Sam Snead (1949 and 1952).

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard