Tiger Woods Returns After Seven-Month Absence

LOS ANGELES -- Tiger Woods will tee it up at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday afternoon in his first official PGA Tour event in nearly seven months. At a news conference Tuesday, Woods told reporters he would not be playing in the event if he did not believe he could contend or even win.

Woods participated in the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am ahead of the weekend's tournament, his first official PGA Tour event since July. While all eyes will be on Woods, there will be no shortage of great golf this weekend. The Official World Golf Ranking's top three of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm will continue to fight for the No. 1 spot in a tight field of an elevated event.

Woods is making his 15th appearance in Riviera this weekend but has never won the event. However, he has finished as runner-up twice.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.