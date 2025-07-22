The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers like the rest of the NFL are officially beginning training camp this week.

Both teams have pretty high expectations this season, and are both expected to battle Detroit for the NFC North title.

What are the big storylines for both teams this Summer? ESPN.com has a great article out now highlighting the big questions that need answering for all 32 NFL squads.

Here's what the article had to say about the biggest stories to follow for both the Packers and Vikings as we approach the season:

Biggest storyline: Do the Packers have a Super Bowl-caliber roster? General manager Brian Gutekunst said after last season's wild-card playoff loss that they needed to ramp up their urgency. Some took that to mean Gutekunst would be more aggressive than usual in the offseason, and though he made some key free agent signings (Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs) and finally drafted a receiver (Matthew Golden) in the first round, he later clarified it.

"The urgency comment is really more for our team, our organization to understand what the expectations are." Which goes back to another of Gutekunst's offseason remarks: "We've got a bunch of good guys in that locker room, we've got a bunch of talented guys in that locker room, and I think it's time we started competing for championships, right? I think they're ready." -- Rob Demovsky

--

Biggest storyline: The Vikings have cleared the deck for J.J. McCarthy to be their starting quarterback, casting aside multiple veteran options to hold firm on their team-building plan. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, sat out his rookie season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee. Sam Darnold stepped in to throw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, but the Vikings let Darnold sign with the Seahawks in free agency. They also passed on an opportunity to sign free agent Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy, 22, is healthy and displayed a lively arm during spring practices, while also working through the growing pains associated with being a first-year starter. At the moment, his backup is veteran Sam Howell, who is with his third team in three years. The Vikings will use training camp not only to continue their development of McCarthy, but also to recalibrate their offense to suit his skills. -- Kevin Seifert

--

Both the Packers and Vikings open their preseason schedules at home on Saturday, August 9th. The Vikings will play host to the Houston Texans, while the Packers take on the New York Jets.

