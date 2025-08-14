Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the past few seasons after an arrest stemming from an incident in the Summer of 2024.

Many had wondered whether the young pass catcher would miss time via suspension last season (he did not), and now the attention has turned to the upcoming 2025 campaign.

The NFL issued an update on Rice's disciplinary hearings on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 in New York, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who serves as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, is scheduled to hear Rice's disciplinary case. The only other NFL disciplinary hearing she has presided over was Deshaun Watson's in 2022.

Rice now is likely to be able to play the first four weeks of this season before any potential discipline is imposed for his role in a multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason.

The Chiefs open the NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. Then, they play the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.

Last month, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in the multicar crash.

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice received deferred adjudication. The case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.

The third-year receiver had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdown catches in his 2023 rookie season. Last year, Rice sustained a season-ending injury in Week 4 after he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in those four games.

Rice was a full participant in most of the Chiefs' training camp practices at Missouri Western State University, regaining his role as the team's No. 1 receiver. When the Chiefs face the Chargers in their season opener, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to have all of his pass catchers, including Rice, tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Jalen Royals.

READ MORE: NFC North Division Odds: Detroit & Green Bay Outpace MIN, CHI

"All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field," Rice said earlier this month. "I learned just how valuable any opportunity and moment is. This right here, us being able to be on the field and be coached by Coach [Andy] Reid and have such a great quarterback, is honestly a gift, a blessing.

"I've completely changed. Honestly, you have to learn from things like that. I've taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."

Following his disciplinary hearing with the NFL and the league's disciplinary process, Rice is still expected to receive a multigame suspension from the league for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Rice would have to serve his suspension immediately.

When suspended, Rice has vowed to stay in shape during his time away from his teammates.

"This is my job, and this is what I love to do," he said earlier this month. "Even when I'm not able to be out there with my team, I'm still going to be working as hard as I can so I can be back out there with them as soon as possible."

The Kansas City Chiefs open the season on Friday, September 5th when they play host to the LA Chargers.

Source: ESPN.com

The Top 12 Teams in 2025 Super Bowl Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien