The NFC North wasn't always the best division in football. Most years in recent memory, the Lions or Bears (or both) stunk to the point where the division from top to bottom was rarely in the conversation as the league's best.

That changed last season, when all four teams were very competitive, and three finished with double-digit win totals.

This year, more of the same may be on the way.

Get our free mobile app

DraftKings Sportsbook has the latest divisional odds out, and they're projected another closely contested division this season.

Here's a look at the latest odds:

READ MORE: Minnesota Vikings Issue Crucial Injury Update for WR Jefferson

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Detroit Lions +160 Green Bay Packers +250 Minnesota Vikings +300 Chicago Bears +500

It's an interesting assortment of odds for one of the league's premier divisions in 2025.

The Lions (+160), have the longest odds to win their division in the NFL among favorites. The Vikings (+300) have the shortest odds leaguewide among third-place teams. As for the Bears (+500), they have the best odds in the NFL to win their division among teams in the fourth spot.

The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4th when the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

The Top 12 Teams in 2025 Super Bowl Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien