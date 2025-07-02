After Health Battle, Minnesota Legend Moss Returning to ESPN

The football community received some great news in regard to one of the best to ever do it this week, as we got a health update on Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss.

Not only is Moss apparently recovering well from a battle with bile duct cancer last year, but he's nearing a return to work.

According to Pro Football Talk, Moss will be back in a full-time role with ESPN and the Sunday NFL Countdown crew in time for the upcoming NFL season:

ESPN confirmed to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com that Randy Moss is expected to make a full-time return to Sunday NFL Countdown in 2025. It’s great news. Moss was diagnosed last November with bile duct cancer. He missed the final two months of the season, but he returned for the Super Bowl.

Moss joined ESPN in 2016, after a stint with Fox.

It's amazing news. Moss is a big part of the Sunday NFL Countdown crew and has been missed after a brief absence.

During his Hall of Fame playing career that wrapped up in 2012, Moss suited up for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers. He finished his career with over 15,000 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns, both of which are among the best all-time at his position of wide receiver.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2018.

